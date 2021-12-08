Lifestyle 4 Feng Shui rules you need to stop believing

It is advisable to be practical and flexible while implementing some of its rules

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice that works on arranging elements in a certain manner to enhance the flow of positive energy at home, promote harmony, and increase happiness and wealth. It aims to achieve equilibrium at home and the workplace. However, not all rules apply to everyone and it is OK to be a little flexible and practical.

#1 Is painting your front door red mandatory? No!

The color red is considered auspicious in Feng Shui as it is associated with protection and prosperity. Many people paint their front door red to invite prosperity. However, experts believe this doesn't exactly work for everyone. While red might match the energies of some people, it might have the opposite effect on others. Get an expert analysis before splashing red on the door.

#2 Be practical about where you place your bed

Feng Shui is filled with ideas, but be practical about them. The bed is usually placed in the commanding position and you should be facing the bedroom door while lying down. But that doesn't mean you block your door and keep bumping into the bed every time you enter the room It is not compulsory to follow something that doesn't work for you.

#3 Don't throw that plant out of the bedroom just yet

When it comes to plants in the bedroom, different ideologies exist. A lot of practitioners of the science believe that keeping plants in the bedroom is bad Feng Shui as it leads to an overpowering of energies. Try and remove the plant from the room for a few days and see if you feel a difference. Green plants are actually known to increase positivity.

#4 How useful is the money plant?

The money plant, also known as the Feng Shui Money Tree, is believed to attract wealth. It is placed in the southeast corner of the house. But don't blindly start believing that the plant will make you rich. Experts believe that it might help ward off bad energies, help combat financial hurdles, and invite good luck, indirect prerequisites for stronger finances.

Other tips Few ways to invite positivity in your home

Here's how to radiate positivity in your home. -Declutter your home on a daily basis as clutter leads to stagnant energies in your home. -Don't keep expired foods at home because simply put, health is wealth. -Do not place a TV in your bedroom as it can distract both your morning routine as well as good sleep. -Remove photo frames with negative quotes.