Here is how Feng Shui can help you create wealth

Feng Shui is an ancient practice that originated in China. You'll be surprised to know that Feng Shui has existed since even before the magnetic compass. It is believed that when our living and working places are in equilibrium with the environment, we will experience good luck and prosperity. Here are a few ways you can use it to attract wealth at home.

Feng Shui is the practice of creating a balance with the natural world by rearranging pieces in a person's living area. If you are a believer, such ancient practices are bound to help you navigate through life in a positive way. Today's hectic lifestyle is all the more reason why it is a nice idea to turn toward Feng Shui.

Wealth area Start by locating and activating the wealth corner

An area known as Xun is linked with wealth and abundance. To locate that area at home, stand up at the main door of your home facing inward. The far left corner is your wealth area. The easiest way to activate this area is by placing green plants. The wood contributes to growth and healthy beginnings.

Front door Paint the front door red to cancel out negative energies

Your main, i.e. the front door is THE MOST essential part of your house as new opportunities make way through this door. Warm colors such as red are welcoming and may also affect an individual's mood. According to Feng Shui, painting the front door red will transform all the negative energies and offer protection.

Money frog Get a Feng Shui money frog

A money frog helps attract wisdom and prosperity. According to Chinese folklore, the money frog used to produced coins from its mouth. These frogs are available in metal, jade and are even made up of stones. You can also try to collect Chinese coins as they are known to bring positivity and good luck.

Other options Place a bowl of oranges

In Chinese tradition, oranges indicate wealth and good charm. These oranges are also known to activate and uplift positive energies. Their bright color may invite abundance in your home. Just make sure they are kept in a clean bowl and are fresh. Lastly, invest in plants, especially money plants, to welcome more prosperity and wealth.