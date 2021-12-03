Lifestyle 5 non-green plants to brighten up your garden

Are you searching for colorful plants to add to your garden?

Most plants possess a vibrant green color due to the green pigment chlorophyll. But are you searching for colorful plants to add to your garden? Let us tell you plants come in a variety of colors. There are several plants across the world that are pink, purple, yellow, and red in color. What's more, some of them can even be grown at home.

There are various non-green plants that do not have chlorophyll but they are still significant plants. Such plants are usually known to absorb their food via other plants, dead animals, or stale food. Well, we all love green plants but if you are looking to give some color to your garden, you can grow or invest in these beautiful plants.

#1 Rex Begonia

Among the various kinds of begonias, Begonia rex is one of the most elegant plants that is famous for its approximately 6-12-inch-large leaves. However, it is advisable to trim them short timely and pluck the dead leaves out. The color of this plant varies from red to silver, and purple. These plants are commonly found in North-eastern India, southern China, and Vietnam.

#2 Hawaiian Ti Plant

Next up is Hawaiian Ti Plant. These plants generally do not flower and cannot bear temperatures below 50 degree Fahrenheit as their color fades below this temperature. If you want to grow this plant indoors, you will need to fertilize it every two months during winters. However, Ti Plant doesn't need much care and you can enjoy this striking plant the entire year.

#3 Croton

Famous for its leathery leaves and shining stripes, Croton is another non-green and tropical plant that can be grown indoors. India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia are where this plant comes from. The leaves consist of multi-colored bright stripes and the plant is known to stay intact for the entire year. But one needs to ensure that the plant gets sufficient sunlight.

#4 Mosaic Plant

Mosaic Plant, also called a nerve plant, requires warm water to grow adequately. This plant's color may vary from red to pink and green and it needs sunlight for a full 12 hours a day. Long days and hot weather are its basic requirements for survival. You can plant them at the edge of your garden to attract a few eyeballs.

#5 Black Lace Elder

Black Lace Elder is also one of the most attractive non-green plants and sometimes resembles a Japanese maple plant. This plant is native to Europe, consists of thin purple leaves that look almost black. It looks supremely beautiful in the spring when pink blossoms grow against the blackish leaves. In Autumn, black-colored berries complete the beautiful picture.