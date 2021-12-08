Lifestyle 4 fenugreek recipes besides 'Methi Ke Paranthe'

4 fenugreek recipes besides 'Methi Ke Paranthe'

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 07:28 pm

Fenugreek leaves come with a lot of benefits and fight several diseases

If you have an Indian mother, there is no way you haven't eaten methi ke paranthe in winters. It is the staple Sunday dish in a lot of homes. It is tasty and packed full of nutrition. But if you think you have had enough of methi paranthas, then here are a few more ways to add this wonderful leafy green to your diet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fenugreek, a wonder herb, has been used as an Indian medicine for decades and comes with surplus health benefits. The fenugreek leaves are also good for lactating mothers as they can increase breastmilk production. The presence of galactomannan compound in fenugreek has been found to help in weight loss, too. It also regulates blood sugar levels. Let's see a few recipes.

#1 Methi Matar Malai

Methi Matar Malai is a traditional and decadent dish and is usually cooked with a heap of cashew nuts and cream for a fulfilling, heavy taste. The addition of healthy ingredients like curd and almonds cuts through the bitterness present in methi. It is a favorite dinner option and can be enjoyed with lacchha paratha and a bowl of raita.

#2 Methi and Palak Paratha

Methi can be combined with Palak to make delicious and nutritious Palak Paratha. Clean methi leaves and palak as usual and chop them up into small pieces. Then combine them with the dough. Add salt and other spices as per taste. These parathas are best enjoyed with a bowl of curd or your favorite pickle.

#3 Chana Methi Dal

Chana Methi Dal is a delightful lentil curry that is prepared with a mixture of Bengal Gram lentil and fenugreek leaves. This dal is packed with proteins, vitamins, and minerals, as it is a combination of protein-rich lentils and fenugreek. It is a great winter dish and extremely filling as well. The dish is best served with tawa roti.

#4 Gajar Methi Sabzi

Stir-fry vegetables in India are blended with several healthy spices and enjoyed as a delicious side dish with Indian flatbreads or rice. One such vegetable is Gajar Methi Sabzi. Chop some fresh carrots and onions, stir them in a wok, add methi leaves, choice of spices, and stir until everything is cooked. Carrots and fenugreek are seasonal vegetables, which makes this dish a winner.