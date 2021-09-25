Who is Sneha Dubey, India's UN representative who lambasted Pakistan?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 02:41 pm

Meet Sneha Dubey, India's UN representative who lambasted Pakistan at the UNGA.

Sneha Dubey, India's representative at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has garnered praise for her fiery response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the forum on Friday. People shared her speech clips on social media and marveled at the young diplomat's reply, calling it a win for women's empowerment in the country. Here's what we know about her.

Details

Dubey is a 2012 batch IFS officer

Dubey, a 2012 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer, had completed her schooling from Goa. She then went to Pune's Fergusson College for higher studies and received an MPhil in International Studies from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, according to reports. She cleared the prestigious civil services examination in her first attempt in 2011.

Life

She is first in her family to join government services

Dubey dreamed of becoming an IFS officer from the age of 12, driven by her interest in global affairs. She is an avid traveler and loves to explore different cultures. She is also the first person in her family to pursue a career in government services. Her father works in a multinational company while her mother is a school teacher.

Work

She has previously worked at MEA and India's Madrid embassy

After her selection in the IFS, Dubey worked at the Government of India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as an Under Secretary, reports say. In August 2014, she was sent to the Indian Embassy in Madrid, where she served as the Third Secretary. She is currently working as India's First Secretary at the United Nations (UN).

Speech

Dubey slammed Pakistan in powerful UNGA speech

In her speech on Friday, Dubey called out Pakistan's involvement in aiding terrorism. "This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a firefighter," she said. She accused the neighboring country of propagating "false and malicious propaganda" against India. She said the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are, and will always be" an integral part of India.

Twitter Post

You can watch her speech here