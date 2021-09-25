Pakistan globally recognized for supporting terrorists: India at UNGA

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 09:51 am

Pakistan is globally recognized for openly supporting terrorists, India said at the UNGA.

Pakistan has an established history and policy of harboring and actively supporting terrorists, India said at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as it criticized its neighbor. The comments were made by First Secretary Sneha Dubey in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the Assembly on Friday. Here are more details on this.

Quote

'It holds record of hosting largest number of terrorists'

"Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harboring, aiding, and actively supporting terrorists," Dubey said. "This is a country that has been globally recognized as one openly supporting, training, financing, and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council."

Details

Pakistan spreading 'false and malicious propaganda': India

"Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country," Dubey said. Khan had, in his address, raised India's 2019 decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani this month. Khan called him a "great Kashmiri."

Quote

'Pakistan should introspect before exposing themselves to ridicule'

"Pluralism is a concept which is very difficult to understand for Pakistan, which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of the State. The least they could do is introspect before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage," the Indian representative said.

Statement

J&K, Ladakh are 'integral parts' of India, Dubey told UNGA

Dubey also reiterated the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are, and will always be" an integral part of India. "This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," she said. India had, in 2019, bifurcated the erstwhile state of J&K into these UTs.

Official

Who is Sneha Dubey?

Dubey, who has garnered praise for her powerful speech, is a 2012 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer. She completed her studies in Goa, Pune, and Delhi. After her selection in the IFS, she was appointed in the Ministry of External Affairs. In August 2014, she was transferred to the Indian Embassy in Madrid. She currently serves as India's First Secretary at the UN.

Modi

PM Modi to address the UNGA today

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UNGA on Saturday. He is expected to speak on various issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cross-border terrorism, and regional security situation. The theme for this year's General Debate is: "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations."