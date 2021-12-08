Lifestyle 5 makeover tips for your bathroom

If you are thinking of renovating your bathroom, there must be hundreds of ideas running in your mind. But if you are hunting for creative tips, then we have a few things you can consider. While the bathroom might not seem as important to some people, it is actually your relaxation zone. Hence, it is extremely important that it is comfortable.

#1 Go for smaller tiles on the shower floor

Using box-like smaller tiles, made especially for the shower floor can prove to be really efficient. The closer grouting will prevent you from slipping when the floor gets all soapy and wet. You can choose from either ceramic or porcelain, both look good. For a bit of jazz, you can choose different patterns and mix them up.

#2 Try including a window in the shower

One of the best ways to let fresh air in and prevent humidity in your bathroom is by installing windows. Humidity leads to the growth of mold, which is why it is extremely important to let the air flow. Besides ventilation, windows also serve as a source of natural light. This feature makes your bathroom naturally pleasing. You even save on your electricity bill.

#3 Make space for seating

A bathroom is incomplete without a seating arrangement. You don't need to spend on anything elaborate, just a small stool would do. The seating space is great for grooming. You can play with colors in this area. If the color of your bathroom walls and the floor is neutral, you can go with a contrasting color, or choose the same color palette.

#4 Change the lighting, choose a warmer tone

Extremely bright and white light is old school. Your bathroom lighting can impact your mood. Warm lights are great for relaxation and for eliminating stress. You can also choose to install a dimming switch. The placement of the light also matters. A warm-tone light behind your mirror creates an alluring effect. Hidden lights in the ceiling also look great in the bathroom.

#5 Consider adding plants in your washroom

Besides making your bathroom pretty, shower plants can lead to a lot of benefits. Plants help improve the air quality in your washroom, fend off bacteria, and also absorb excessive moisture. What's more, they can add a dash of color and don't cost as much. Boston fern, orchids, aloe vera are the best houseplants that can survive easily under humidity.