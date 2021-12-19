Lifestyle 5 make-up hacks for hooded eyes

5 make-up hacks for hooded eyes

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 03:14 pm

Check out these eye make-up tricks if you have hooded eyes

Smokey, shimmery, or the cat-eye, don't we all love to do our eye make-up? However, those with hooded eyes often find it difficult to create an eye look. Eyeliner gets smushed on the lid and the make-up is also not easily visible on such eyes. If you have hooded eyes, here are a few hacks to help you create the look you desire.

Information How to tell if you have hooded eyes?

If you have excess skin that is folding down from your brow bone on top of the lash line, you possibly have hooded eyes. It can be a daunting task to detect your natural crease as the brow bone hides a part of the lid.

Crease Try the bold and dramatic cut crease

A cut crease can give an illusion of a separate brow bone and more of a lid. An eyeshadow can create a dramatic contrast that carves your crease and makes your eyes look defined. To ace this look, apply a matte shade across your entire lid, then contour with a medium-matte shade in the crease and blend upwards toward your brow bone.

Curling Curl your lashes

Source: Pixabay

Before applying your mascara, do not forget to curl your lashes. Curling your eyelashes gives an illusion of brighter and bigger eyes. Even if you are not wearing makeup, a gentle squeeze with your eyelash curler can instantly open up your eyes and make you look wide awake. If your hooded eyes have a downturned shape, proper curling becomes even more crucial.

Mascara Use a waterproof mascara

If you have hooded eyes, you might have noticed that the mascara often gets transferred onto your brow bone. This happens because the browbone is in close proximity to your lash line. So, what you need is a good waterproof mascara. Besides, waterproof mascaras have a strong holding formula that prevents your eyelashes from drooping.

Eyeliner Use a nude or white eyeliner

While a black or brown eyeliner can create a more dramatic look and bring more emphasis to your eyes, white or nude eyeliner can instantly open up your eyes and make them look bigger and energized. Pick a good quality white or nude eye pencil and tight line the waterline of your eyes to increase their brightness and make them appear larger.

Highlighting Use highlighter under the arch of your brow

Source: Flickr

Highlighting the arch of your brow bone can instantly lift the appearance of your eye shape and can give an illusion of a vivacious and wider gaze. But be careful not to highlight your entire brow bone as it will make your eyes look saggy and puffy. Apply the product right under the arch of your brow to define the area.