Lifestyle 11 foods for a glowing skin

11 foods for a glowing skin

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 02:58 pm

Everyone desires healthy and glowing skin

Everyone desires healthy and glowing skin. But besides a dedicated skincare regime, you need to be eating a variety of healthy foods too. Skin needs nutrition from within, and the right foods can make all the difference. When you eat right, it shows on your face. Similarly, when you eat bad foods, your skin becomes dull. Here are a few foods you should eat.

#1, 2 Avocados and Walnuts

Avocados contain vitamins C and E and are rich in biotin, which makes them greatly effective in moisturizing your skin and regulating oil secretions. Walnuts are filled with vitamins C and E, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and zinc, all of which boost blood circulation. They help blood reach each cell, bringing out a natural glow on your skin.

#3, 4 Carrots and Blueberries

Carrots are predominantly rich in vitamin A that lends a warm glow to your skin, combats sunburns, and helps eliminate wrinkles and cell death. Blueberries exhibit heightened levels of antioxidant properties and are excellent sources of essential vitamins like the K and C vitamins. All these properties regulate blood flow in your skin cells and enhance the glow on your skin.

#5, 6, 7 Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemon, grapefruit

Oranges are a top source of vitamin C with detoxification properties that help in flushing out excessive oil from your skin, resulting in a youthful glow. Lemons, rich in phosphorus and vitamins C and B, can make your skin smoother and brighter. Grapefruit is 91% water and rich in vitamin C, which moisturizes the skin and eliminates toxins for a natural glow.

#8, 9 Green Tea and Chamomile Tea

Green tea is not only rich in antioxidants but also contains catechins that safeguard your skin, level up hydration, and balance the texture of your skin for a natural glow. Chamomile tea can do wonders for your skin as it is filled with antioxidants that can reduce pigmentation. This tea is also a relaxant and a cup at night can help you sleep better.

#10, 11 Watermelon and Tomato

Watermelon has 92% water, exhibits high antioxidant properties, and is packed with important vitamins and minerals to shoo away dark circles and bring out a healthy and shiny appearance. Tomato has heightened levels of betacarotene, lutein, lycopene, and vitamin C which maximize blood flow in the body and clear up the skin. It is also a natural sunscreen.