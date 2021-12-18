Lifestyle 5 things to do when in Khajjiar

5 things to do when in Khajjiar

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 03:51 pm

Khajjiar is known for its pristine lakes, cedar forests, and picturesque landscape

Located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Khajjiar is a small hill town known for its cedar forests, ancient temples, and pristine lakes. The place is popular for its Khajji Naga shrine that is dedicated to the serpent god. Khajjiar is also called mini Switzerland due to its topographical resemblance to Switzerland. Here are the top five things to do in Khajjiar.

Information How to reach Khajjiar?

Khajjiar does not have its own airport but if you wish to fly by air, you can land at Kangra-Gaggal Airport which is 110 kilometers from Khajjiar. Also, Pathankot is the nearest railway station and from there you can avail a bus/cab to Khajjiar.

#1 Jungle Safari at Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary

Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary is a beautiful wildlife reserve surrounded by cool and refreshing water streams, lush green grasslands, and thick deodar forests. The sanctuary houses a wide variety of wild species like black bears, Himalayan black marten, deer, leopards, serows, and the famous goat antelope. Take a jungle safari through the woods here. There are trekking trails as well in the forest.

#2 Try paragliding

If you are an adrenaline junkie, you must give paragliding a try when you visit Khajjiar. Trust us, the experience is unforgettable as you fly like a bird through the mesmerizing lakes and meadows of the hill town. Taking off from a height of 2,100 meters, the ride allows you to catch some spectacular views of the valleys and the pine-covered landscapes.

#3 Horse Riding at Khajjiar Lake

Horses are one of the most preferred modes of transport in Khajjiar. The experience of horse riding is simply refreshing as you gallop your way through the vast stretches of the lush green landscape and the bewitching locations of Khajjiar. You can also take a ride to the famous Mount Kailash. These horses and ponies are well-trained, safe and the rides are reasonably priced.

#4 Try Zorbing at Khajjiar Lake

Zorbing at the Khajjiar Lake is one of the most exciting activities to try and has become quite popular among tourists lately. Very few places in the country conduct the zorbing activity and Khajjiar is one of them. This adventure sport involves sliding into a huge transparent ball, which is then rolled downhill or on the water surface.

#5 Handicraft shopping at HP Handicraft Center

Himachal Pradesh is well known for its interesting metal handicrafts, weaving, and wood. If you are looking to pick some authentic Pahari handicrafts, then do visit the Himachal Pradesh Handicraft Center. You can find a wide variety of handmade products here ranging from carpets, rugs, metalwork, jewelry, furniture, and carved wood items. You will literally be spoilt for choice.