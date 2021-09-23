Radhanagar beach retains prestigious Blue Flag certification

The Radhanagar beach is in the South Andaman district and is very popular with both domestic and foreign tourists

Radhanagar beach in Swaraj Deep island of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has retained the Blue Flag certification for 2021-22, an official release said. The Radhanagar beach is in the South Andaman district and is very popular with both domestic and foreign tourists. The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognized eco-label accorded by FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education), Denmark.

Certification

Certification is granted based on 33 stringent criteria

The Blue Flag certification is given based on 33 stringent criteria under four major heads - environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation, and safety and services at the beaches. Blue Flag beach is an eco-tourism model endeavoring to provide the tourists or beachgoers clean and hygienic bathing water, a safe and healthy environment, and sustainable development of the area.

Appreciation

Radhanagar beach management committee was appreciated for the achievement

"The Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman has complimented the entire team of the Radhanagar beach management committee on this major achievement," the release issued by the district administration said. "The DC further encouraged the beach management committee to maintain the facilities developed under the Blue Flag program so that the aesthetic and beauty of the beach is maintained by the tourists," it added.

Accolades

Radhanagar has been named best beach in Asia

Radhanagar beach, commonly known as beach number seven, is considered one of the most famous attractions on Havelock Island. Radhanagar has been given the title of the best beach in Asia and the seventh-best beach in the world by Time Magazine in 2004. The beach was also included in the Top 25 beaches in Asia by Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards in 2016.

Nomination

FEE has also given re-certification for seven other nominated beaches

The other two beaches to receive the certification this year are Kovalam beach in Kerala and Eden beach in Puducherry. The FEE has also given re-certification for seven other nominated beaches - Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod, and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, and Golden-Odisha. These beaches got the prestigious Blue Flag certification on October 6, 2020.