Tomatoes, which are powerhouse of nutrients, are a popular ingredient in food items. However, do you know that this red ball is magical for your skin too? That's right! Being rich in Vitamin C, tomatoes are capable of transforming dull skin, and its antioxidant properties leave the skin rejuvenated. The astringent properties in it help reduce the dirt build-up too. Here's more.

Blackheads Apply tomatoes on blackheads, can mix with baking soda

Applying tomatoes or its pulp directly on blackheads can help reduce their appearance. You can alternatively dip the tomatoes in baking soda and apply them to those small bumps. Leave this on for about 10 minutes before rinsing the mixture off. However, baking soda should not be used frequently, as it can severely dry the skin, causing side effects like rashes and itching.

Dull skin Contains lycopene, which helps reduce tan and brightens the skin

Tomato pulp contains lycopene, which helps reduce tan and brightens the skin. Mix tomato pulp with multani mitti and rose water. Apply this pack onto the face and neck and leave for ten minutes. You can also simply massage a slice of tomato on the face and neck. Within a click, you will notice that the skin has turned bright and is feeling refreshed.

Toner Tomato toners are an instant fix for your tired skin

Toners not only remove traces of dirt and impurities, but also help tighten the pores. Hence, applying them is an important step in the night-time skincare routine. While you wouldn't want to go to bed with tomato on the face, you can use a refrigerated tomato toner to amp up and freshen up your skin when you come home from the outdoors.

Anti-inflammatory Tomatoes have anti-inflammatory compounds, apply it in case of irritation

Tomatoes are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds like lycopene, beta carotene, lutein and they are an effective remedy when it comes to soothing irritated skin. If your skin flares up or if you experience inflammation owing to a new beauty product, slice a tomato and rub it on the irritated skin. Tomato pulp mixed with cucumber juice is another effective remedy to soothe irritated skin.

Scrub Tomato pulp + sugar = Way to remove dead skin