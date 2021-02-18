Last updated on Feb 18, 2021, 12:25 am

Remember the starchy water that you throw away after soaking or cooking rice? Well, think twice before discarding it next time because you could be throwing away a precious skin and hair ingredient. Rice water has been in use for centuries across Asia and is believed to have excellent properties. What's more? It is inexpensive and can be easily made at home.

Preparation Water used to soak uncooked rice or make cooked rice

To make plain rice water, wash and soak half a cup uncooked rice in two-three cups of water. Soak it for 30 minutes and strain the rice water. For fermented rice water, make plain rice water and leave it at room temperature for up to two days. Another way to prepare rice water is by straining the boiling water used to cook rice.

Face For the face: Reverses skin damage, prevents wrinkles, lightens skin

Studies prove that fermented rice water can help reverse skin damage caused by the sun. Fermented rice water increases the collagen in the skin, and helps prevent wrinkling. It also has natural sunscreen properties. Rice water has excellent antioxidant and anti-aging properties. Regularly using it, reduces dark patches as well. It is a skin lightening agent and can improve different skin conditions.

Uses Use it as a toner, cleanser or for rinsing

Rice water helps with skin irritation and using it twice a day helps soothe dried and damaged skin. To use it as a toner, dab a small amount of rice water on a cotton ball and gently wipe over your face and neck. You can also use it as a cleanser by washing your face with it and then rinsing with plain water.

Hair For your mane: Repairs damaged hair, great for split ends

Washing your hair with rice water helps repair damaged hair from inside out. To make rice water shampoo, add liquid soap to fermented rice water, and a small amount of essential oil. Apply rice water from the roots to the ends of your hair. Wash off after 10 minutes. Doing this regularly is great for split ends as well.

Bath Want soothing bath? Mix grated soap bar/liquid with rice water