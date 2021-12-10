Lifestyle Here's why you should be sipping Chamomile Tea

Published on Dec 10, 2021

Chamomile tea offers a set of benefits that you might not be aware of

Herbal teas are prepared from flowers, dried fruits spices, or herbs and have been around for over a hundred years. One such herbal tea is chamomile tea that is made from dried chamomile flowers and offers a set of benefits that you might not be aware of. So if you are a tea lover, stay with us to discover the benefits of this tea.

Chamomile has been used for medicinal purposes and supplements for centuries, mainly to unwind anxiety and treat stomach issues like gas and bloating. With the presence of flavonoids, the tea has anti-inflammatory properties to safeguard cells from oxidative damage. Though healthcare experts are still studying the other chemicals present in this tea, here are a few evidence-based benefits.

Number 1 It can reduce blood sugar levels and diabetes

Researchers have found that chamomile tea can reduce blood sugar spikes in people who have diabetes. Though it cannot replace diabetic medications, chamomile tea can aid in supplementing the pre-existing treatments. A study conducted over a decade back in rats has shown the effects of chamomile tea in preventing blood sugar spikes. 1-2 cups of this tea on a regular basis have proven helpful.

Number 2 It can cut back on menstrual pain

Women, in particular, can benefit from Chamomile tea during that time of the month as it has proved to reduce menstrual pain. Health professionals say that having this tea for a month can cut back on the severity of period cramps. After several studies in this regard, it has also been observed that consumption of chamomile tea can calm anxiety linked with menstrual pain.

Number 4 & 5 It promotes bone density and reduces inflammation

Osteoporosis is a condition that leads to progressive loss of bone density. A study conducted in 2004 suggested that chamomile tea may possess anti-estrogenic effects and may aid in promoting bone density. However, a lot more study is yet to be done in this regard. Due to the presence of chemical compounds in this tea, it may also help reduce inflammation.

More benefits Chamomile tea can treat sleep disorders

In a study done on cardiovascular patients, the tea has shown positive results in helping people relax and sleep. Some studies also suggest that chamomile tea is known to reduce anxiety. Further, healthcare experts have said that the extract of chamomile can help heal a wound. Chamomile ointments have shown positive results in treating skin conditions like eczema.