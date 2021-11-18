Here's why you should include neem leaves in your diet

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 18, 2021, 12:05 pm

Neem leaves are known to have wonderful effects on our health

A popular medicinal herb in the subcontinent, neem leaves have been in use in India since ancient times. Loaded with super antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, they also contain important vitamins and more than 130 beneficial active compounds. These elements help in treating several ailments. Its signature bitter taste is also beneficial for those who have diabetes. Here, we list some of the other benefits.

Oral health

Neem leaves can improve, maintain your oral health

Several India-based brands of toothpaste and toothpowders claim to have neem as the principal ingredient and we may also see people chewing on a neem branch to clean their teeth. There are several reasons behind this. Neem does not allow the bacteria present to gather beneath the gums, which prevents periodontal diseases and bad breath. Apart from this, neem can also whiten your teeth.

Skin

Neem works like magic on your skin

Remember your mother gently brushing a branch of neem leaves on your face and body when you are recovering from chickenpox? Your irritated skin immediately calmed down, right? That's neem for you. Apart from that, its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties also fight back acne-causing germs. Thus, apply neem paste at least twice a week if your skin is prone to acne or even otherwise.

Hair health

Neem leaves promote your hair health and detox body

Like toothpaste and toothpowders, there are also many oils and shampoos, or hair products, in short, that apparently have neem as their main component. That is because neem leaves keep your scalp hydrated, can remove dandruff, and strengthen your hair. Neem is also known to boost the health of hair follicles. Additionally, it also helps remove toxins from your body, resulting in thicker hair.

Diseases

Here are some other benefits of neem leaves

According to studies, neem extracts can also play a major role in fighting cancer since it inhibits cancer cell proliferation. Their spermicidal properties aid in birth-controlling and there are no side effects involved. Neem's anti-inflammatory properties also reduce gastric problems such as stomach flu, constipation, and bloating. You can also chew some leaves every day to build immunity after suffering from a serious disease.