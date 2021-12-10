Lifestyle 5 ways to make a small kitchen feel spacious

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 10:13 am

Who does not love a huge space? But that is a luxury few have. Home renovation experts often work on making smaller house spaces feel bigger. Switch on a few home renovation shows and you will know. If you are looking to make your kitchen feel more spacious, here are a few things you can try.

#1 Remove doors from cabinets and place interest pieces

Remove the doors of your upper kitchen cabinets. Deeper visibility into those cabinets will make your kitchen look more spacious than before. You can turn them into display boxes if you have some space on the top. Flower or plant vases or a piece of art will also make a great addition to your tiny kitchen.

#2 Bold lighting can make it look brighter

The lights you use can make a huge difference. Their placement matters as well. Use bold lighting to decorate your kitchen and to lend an air of elegance. Give something retro or handcrafted a try, as opposed to something streamlined, for a burst of flair. While white light is great at brightening the space, try adding a few colorful lights for a little jazz.

#3 Get rid of non-essential kitchen items

Have you ever noticed how removing a piece of furniture suddenly makes a room look bigger? This technique works great in your kitchen as well. So get rid of non-essential kitchen items. Store away the extra mugs and dinner plates and keep what is used most. This automatically frees up a lot of space, but be mindful of not filling it up again.

#4 Add reflective surfaces to your kitchen

Reflective and glossy surfaces give a classy feeling to your kitchen while making it look bigger. Add some mirrors to the walls for creating an illusion of space. You can also line the insides of the cabinets with mirrors. The back of the cabinet will look like a passageway. Use subway tiles in neutral colors as they lend a feeling of more space.

#5 Add some greenery

If you get enough natural light in your kitchen, place a few plants. Placing plants strategically can make a space look brighter and better. Choose the plants you think would go best with your space and those that you think you would be able to maintain. Plants can be therapeutic as they help reduce stress. They make any space feel fresher and happier.