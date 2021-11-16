Use these scientifically-proven tips to knock off those extra kilos

Published on Nov 16, 2021

Here are some evidence-based tricks to help you efficiently lose weight

Being healthy is not an easy journey but some tricks and tips can make it simpler. While there are a number of weight loss tips available online, we often forget to choose evidence-based tips from them all. This time, skip the ordinary. Go for those strategies that have been well-researched and provided by experts. Here are some of those effective ones.

Tips #1

Drink water before your meals; have black coffee often

Drinking water has countless benefits and we all know that. But how exactly will it help us lose those extra kilos? Researchers have found that drinking a half-liter of water 30 minutes before your meals will make you feel fuller and help you eat less. Secondly, drinking good-quality coffee (preferably black coffee) will improve your metabolism. But it won't help if you add sugar.

Tips #2

Eat less refined carbs and go on a low-carb diet

Refined carbohydrate-based foods such as pasta and white bread contain sugar and also are harmful since they are known to increase your blood sugar levels. Refined carbs, if consumed excessively, may also make you overweight. Adopting a low-carb diet will have greater benefits in weight loss. Studies have shown that a low-carb diet will help you lose weight faster than taking a low-fat diet.

Tips #3

Use small plates, count your calories, and maintain food diary

This might not be feasible for everyone but you can try to use smaller plates for your meals to avoid overeating. Also, counting your calories will help you keep a track of your daily diet. In fact, if you have time, try to maintain a food diary as it will make you aware of the benefits of food that you are having regularly.

Tips #4

Drink green tea, eat more vegetables, and other tips

Here are other evidence-based useful tips: -Several studies show green tea helps you reduce weight. -Eating more healthy, spicy foods can improve your metabolism. -Doing cardiovascular workouts is the ideal workout to burn calories. -Lifting weights will also build resistance power and tone your body. -Eat fibrous foods to reduce your hunger pangs. -Consume more proteins, green leafy vegetables, and fruits. -Get sufficient sleep.