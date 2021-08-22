Diet for hyperthyroidism, the condition of high thyroid hormone levels

The thyroid is a gland in the front of our neck, which produces hormones called tetraiodothyronine and triiodothyronine. When the production of these hormones increases way beyond necessary, hyperthyroidism occurs. This condition causes fatigue, insomnia, unintentional weight loss, rapid heart rate, and other symptoms. While you have to go through medical treatments to fight this condition, intake of foods containing certain elements can help you.

Low-iodine

Low-iodine diet may control the high levels of thyroid hormones

Sometimes, doctors opt for radioactive iodine treatment to tackle hyperthyroidism, because the mineral iodine contributes to making the thyroid hormones. So, consuming low-iodine foods and drinks may bring down high thyroid levels. Start by using non-iodized salt and vegetable oil in your food. Including fresh vegetables, fruits and their juices, tea, black coffee, unsalted nuts, and nut butter might help, too.

Fiber

Eating fiber-rich food eases hyperthyroidism symptoms like fatigue

As mentioned before, hyperthyroidism leads to symptoms like fatigue and weight loss. However, eating fiber-rich foods can help you keep up your energy for a longer time. Additionally, they ensure the proper functioning of the intestines, which solves the irregular bowel problems faced due to this condition. Citrus fruits, apples, beans, berries, coconut, okra, lentils, nuts, and flax seeds contain high levels of fiber.

Calcium

Food items with high calcium content can strengthen weak bones

Another consequence of high thyroid levels is the weakening of bones. To fix that, you need to include calcium-rich food and drinks in your diet. But, calcium's best sources are dairy products that contain iodine. So, go for non-dairy options of calcium like spinach, collard greens, white beans, kale, and okra. You can also include calcium-fortified versions of orange juice, almond milk, and cereals.

Selenium

Selenium may balance the thyroid hormones and protect the gland

The mineral selenium plays a key role in metabolizing thyroid hormones, which is why it may help in balancing those levels. It can also prevent cell damage and keep your thyroid away from diseases. Brazil nuts, couscous, chia seeds, mushrooms, tea, rice, oat bran, and sunflower seeds are good sources of selenium. The inclusion of selenium supplements may also help the treatment process.