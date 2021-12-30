Lifestyle 5 foods that can prevent dry skin

5 foods that can prevent dry skin

Varnika Sharma Edited by Anamica Singh Dec 30, 2021, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Winters are here and so is dry skin

Your skin goes through a lot in winters. The harsh wind makes it dry, flaky, and itchy. In extreme cases, the skin might even start to peel. While skincare products can help prevent the condition, they are not the final answer. Your diet also makes a difference. There are foods that can help prevent dry skin. Let's know more about it.

#1 Avocados

Avocados contain essential vitamins like Vitamin A, C, E, and K that can help your skin stay supple. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids and folate that help repair your skin tissues and hydrate the epidermal skin cells. You can either add them to your salads or make guacamole. Besides eating them, avocados are also used as face packs to rejuvenate your skin.

#2 Flax seeds

Flaxseeds are excellent for hydrating your skin as they have water-retention abilities. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids makes them an effective moisturizer. Thus they are great for consumption and for topical application. These seeds lower the trans-epidermal water loss and roughness on your skin. Flaxseed powder is the best way to consume it. You can add it to juices or salads.

#3 Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are very beneficial for the skin as they are filled with skin-friendly nutrients like biotin, potassium, beta carotene, fiber, and copper. The deficiency of Vitamin A is a big reason for dry skin and beta carotene converts into Vitamin A in our bodies. They are also good sources of vitamins C and E, both essential for glowing, soft and supple skin.

#4 Nuts

Nuts contain minerals like copper, zinc, vitamin A, C, and E, all essential for soft and supple skin from within. Walnuts have omega-3 fatty acids, while almonds contain Vitamin E, which is integral for hydrated skin. It can also prevent several other skin problems. Cashews are also good for the skin and contain Vitamin E and zinc.

#5 Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green veggies possess high anti-oxidative properties that help in eliminating toxins from the body and further heal itchy and dry skin. Kale and spinach are two of the several leafy greens that pack a punch and can combat skin dryness. You can stir-fry these veggies or even make a fresh glass of green smoothie for breakfast.