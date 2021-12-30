Lifestyle 5 tips for a perfect cruise

5 tips for a perfect cruise

Nilesh Rao Edited by Anamica Singh Dec 30, 2021, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Planning a cruise, especially for newbies, can be tough

If it is your first time planning a cruise, several things must be running through your mind. The destination, duration of the cruise, the liner itself, and the amount of money you are willing to spend. You also need to ask yourself whether you would be able to spend a considerable amount at sea. Here are a few things to run through.

Number 1 Choosing the destination

The advantage of taking a cruise is it sails through various places before taking you to your destination. So think about the kind of places you wish to explore. The options range from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, to Alaska, and several places in Europe. See what weather you like, do you wish to spend time at the beach, or among nature.

Number 2 Duration of the cruise

Cruises range from a few days to several months, so take your pick depending on your preference. If you are a first-timer, you can choose a 3-day cruise or about a week's. Research about the various cruise liners to know what's on offer. Knowing about the amenities will help you make a better call on the time you can practically spend on board.

Number 3 Picking the cabin

Cabin options range from interior cabins, with windows, balconies to luxury suites. If you are traveling alone, you need to decide if you are willing to share a cabin. Families with kids need to decide the level of comfort and luxury they are looking for. If you have the budget, then a suite makes sense. Plus, you get an unobstructed view of the sunrise.

Number 4 Check all documents

If your trip starts and ends in the same country without touching a foreign port, then you won't need a passport. However, if your trip includes a foreign port, then a passport is a must, including for infants. So check your passport's validity. Several cruise liners ask for COVID-19 vaccination certificates, so make sure you have the official paperwork for it.

Number 5 Check the boarding time

Always double-check the boarding and departure time of your ship. Some celebrity cruises also offer an online check-in facility, do take advantage of the service. Travel companies also conduct a meeting before the date of the journey to brief you about the dos and don'ts of sailing. Lastly, reach the point of boarding before time. Being on time never hurt anybody.