Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 03:22 pm

Europe is extremely popular for its campsites as the landscape is simply breathtaking

Europe is a culturally rich continent and a popular tourist destination. While a lot of people travel to Europe to see the beautiful architecture and participate in its hot and happening parties, many also come here to experience camping. In fact, Europe is extremely popular among backpackers. Here are some of the best campsites this place has to offer.

#1 Le Clos du Lac, Provence, France

Situated at 1,485 meters on the edge of Écrins national park, this mountain campsite is surrounded by picturesque views and has a volleyball court, too. You can walk over to Serre-Ponçon lake near the site to enjoy activities like swimming and fishing. Not only that, there's a nearby Boscodon forest where you can experience hiking.

#2 D'Olde Kamp, Ansen, Netherlands

This campsite lets you camp in the open while offering you a chance for more private camping. It basically lets you experience camping minus the inconveniences that come with it. They have wi-fi, you can order pizzas, hot bread and coffee and more. If you are camping with your kids, let them feed goats, donkeys, and rabbits along with the farmers.

#3 Camping de la Cascade, Coo, Belgium

This camping site in Belgium sits on the Amblève river surrounded by dense forests and hills in the Ardennes. You can enjoy a variety of activities like fishing, swimming, biking, and taking a long walk. Do not miss the tumbling cascades in the nearby village of Coo. You also have a range of Belgian beers to choose from.

#4 Zur Mühle, Black Forest, Germany

This campsite is for those looking to take a break from everything. You won't find a lot of activities or clubs here. Simply set up camp, gaze at the mountains, and get lost in your thoughts. You can try paddling in the nearby stream or go cycling. The site lets you order fresh bread and a few groceries.

#5 Campsite Port Massaluca, Catalonia, Spain

Around 200 kilometers west of Barcelona, this campsite sits on the junction of two rivers, Matarraña and Ebro. You can enjoy water activities, such as kayaking and fishing here. It is also a haven for birdwatchers as a variety of birds nest on the rocks near the campsite. The countless species of fish here attract a lot of fishing enthusiasts as well.