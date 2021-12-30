Lifestyle 5 health benefits of cinnamon

Dec 30, 2021

Cinnamon is used in several savory and sweet dishes

Cinnamon has found a permanent place in our kitchen cabinets. It has been used as a traditional Ayurvedic medicine for centuries and several scientific studies have also confirmed its medicinal properties. It can help treat health conditions like diabetes, common cold, high blood pressure, allergic rhinitis, and many more. Let's explore some more benefits of this spice in detail.

#1 Cinnamon can improve digestion

A study on pigs found that cinnamon reduced carbon dioxide in their stomachs by decreasing the secretion of gastric acids. This in turn cooled the stomachs and improved digestion. Experts believe that cinnamon has a similar effect on humans as well and can help with other gut issues. In Ayurveda, cinnamon bark oil is used for treating flatulence and digestive imbalance.

#2 Hampers fungal and bacterial growth

The presence of Cinnamaldehyde in this spice can help combat several infections. Notably, cinnamon oil is often used to treat respiratory tract infections. It can also hinder the growth of listeria and salmonella. Cinnamon oil is used to treat tooth decay due to its anti-microbial properties. In fact, you can make your own cinnamon-induced mouthwash as it kills germs that cause bad breath.

#3 Promotes healthy skin

The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties hamper the growth of acne and reduce skin inflammation. It can also tighten your pores, making your skin smooth. Apply a mixture of cinnamon powder and rose water and leave the pack on for 10 minutes. Rinse off and pat dry. Rich in antioxidants, mix it with honey to use it as an exfoliator.

#4 Increases good cholesterol

Studies have shown that cinnamon can reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) levels and increase HDL (good cholesterol) levels. As per research, the above reversal in cholesterol levels was seen after consumption of just 120 mg of cinnamon per day. The presence of Cinnamate in this spice decreases enzyme activity that develops bad cholesterol, leading to a reduction of fatty acids in the blood.

#5 Can help protect against cancer

Cinnamon has been largely researched for its usage in cancer prevention as well as treatment. The extracts of cinnamon are known to treat cancer, as per test-tube and animal studies. Experts say that it reduces the development of cancer cells as well as the formation of blood vessels in tumors, eventually leading to the death of cancer cells.