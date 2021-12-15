Lifestyle 5 baking sins you might be guilty of committing

5 baking sins you might be guilty of committing

Avoid these five baking mistakes to make that perfect cake

So you have the perfect recipe for your Christmas cookies and cake, gathered all the ingredients and now it is time to get baking. But baking is an art and has some ground rules, which are essential to get perfect results Read on to know if you are also unknowingly making any of these grave baking errors.

#1 Not pre-heating the oven

People often forget to pre-heat the oven and directly place their batter into a cold oven. It is absolutely essential that you let the oven come up to a certain temperature as otherwise, you risk under-cooking the batter. Most ovens need to be pre-heated for at least 20 minutes. Better still, set it on once you start with the preparations.

Baking is not just an art, but also a science. Ask a seasoned baker and you will know the importance of carefully measuring each ingredient. Eyeballing does not work while baking. You need to use measuring tools, such as measuring cups, spoons, and weighing scales. Never change equations while baking. Oh, snap! Is baking a mathematics problem as well?

#3 Opening the oven too often

We believe almost all of us are guilty of this. After putting in the batter, our curiosity gets the better of us and we end up opening the oven several times to check on the lovely smelling pie. But basically, all you are doing is ruining your hard work. Your cake might collapse or remain undercooked as this leads to a change in temperature.

#4 Not rotating the food item

OK, so we just told you not to open your oven after putting in the batter. But here's a catch. You should open the oven at least once through the baking process. To ensure even baking, it is essential you rotate your item as most ovens do not heat evenly. This leads to some portions getting burned while some remain a tad undercooked.

#5 Problem with the batter?

If you notice visible lumps in your batter or if it is not smooth enough, then you have probably not measured it right, or are adding it in without sifting it. Similarly, for perfectly whisked egg whites, use eggs at room temperature and ensure the whisk and the bowl are dry. Even a slight oddity in your baking technique can ruin everything.