Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 01:39 pm

Coonoor is one of the popular tourist destinations situated in Nilgiri Hills

Located in the state of Tamil Nadu, Coonoor is nothing less than nature's paradise. It is one of the largest hill stations in the region and is popular for the production of Nilgiri Tea. The place is nestled in the lap of the Nilgiris with unending tea plantations, serene waterfalls, and enchanting valleys. Here are seven must-visit places when in Coonoor.

Information How to reach Coonoor?

Coonoor is located near Bengaluru, Kochi, and Coimbatore and is accessible via rail or road. Coimbatore is the nearest airport to reach Coonoor and is less than 100 kilometers from the hill station. The nearest railway station to Coonoor is Mettupalayam.

#1 Sim's Park

Sim's Park is a massive botanical hub where you can find numerous trees, some rare exotic flowers, and exquisite plant species. The park was established in 1874 by British officers Major Murray and JD Sims. Enjoy boating while witnessing the bright and colorful garden that is a treat for the soul. The park is open from 9 am to 6 pm.

#2 Droog Fort

Droog Fort, also known as Bakasura Malai Fort, should be on your list if you love trekking. It is a treat for bird watchers as various species of birds can be seen hovering around it. The watchtower here offers a bird's eye view of the beautiful surroundings and was used by Tipu Sultan to keep an eye on neighboring kingdoms.

#3 Lamb's Rock

Named after Captain Lamb, Lamb's Rock offers you a panoramic view of the Nilgiri Hills and Coimbatore plains. It serves as a famous picnic spot for families and is one of the ideal places to witness the mesmerizing sunrise and sunset. When in Lamb's Rock, enjoy the cool breeze in tranquility with a sip of the famous Nilgiri Tea.

#4 Ketti Valley

We bet most of you haven't heard about this hidden gem known as Ketti Valley. Located on the Coonoor-Ooty road, Ketti Valley is one of the second largest gorges in the world and is considered the Switzerland of South India. It is also a well-known vantage point in Coonoor where you can enjoy a family picnic, photography and soak in all nature's goodness.

#5 Rallia Dam

The Rallia Dam is surrounded by dense forests and the captivating view of the Nilgiris. It is about a kilometer's trek and you can witness some beautiful species of birds, the Indian Bison and Malabar squirrels here. We suggest you visit this place either during sunrise or sunset. Monsoon is the best time to visit the dam.

#6 Law's Falls

Named after Colonel Law, the Law's falls is one of the most popular waterfalls located in Coonoor. The waterfall tumbles from a height of 180 feet through multiple cascades in order to reach the bottom. The waterfall is a major crowd puller and serves as an ultimate picnic spot for families. You can visit the place post-monsoon to enjoy the beautiful and serene atmosphere.

#7 St. George's Church

Popularly known for its beautiful and unique architecture, St. George's Church is a delight for history lovers. The church is styled like a Gothic structure and was designed by Colonel J.T. Boileau. It is also called Garrison Church as it was under the military during the British Raj. The interiors of the church are elegantly designed with paintings of St. Michael and Jesus Christ.