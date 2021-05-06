MK Stalin's CM oath-taking ceremony tomorrow; 34 cabinet ministers announced

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 06, 2021, 10:25 pm

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Thursday released a list of 34 ministers who will be part of his cabinet.

On Wednesday, Stalin was invited by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to form the government in the state after the DMK's victory in the recent polls.

Stalin will take his oath as the state's Chief Minister on Friday.

Here are more details.

Cabinet

Stalin to hold Police, Home portfolios

Stalin himself will hold key portfolios of Police and Home.

Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian will be the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare. Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) will be the Minister for Finance.

The only two women members on the cabinet—Geetha Jeevan and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj—have been appointed as ministers for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Adi Dravidar Welfare, respectively.

Twitter Post

You can view the full list of cabinet ministers here

Tamil Nadu: The 34-member cabinet led by Chief Minister-designate and DMK President MK Stalin will be sworn in tomorrow#Stalin pic.twitter.com/encuysIfoo — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 6, 2021

Swearing-in

Stalin to take oath at 9 am tomorrow

Stalin will take his oath as the Tamil Nadu CM at the residence of Governor Purohit at 9 am on Friday.

The ceremony will be a low-key affair in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the state as infections continue to hit record highs daily.

Less than 300 members have been invited to the event.

Elections

DMK bagged 133 seats in state polls

The DMK won the recent state Assembly elections, bagging 133 seats in the 234-member Legislative Assembly. The DMK-led alliance has won a total of 159 seats.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on the other hand, managed to secure 66 seats.

The Congress won 18 seats, the PMK won five, while the BJP and the VCK won four seats each.