Pregnant? Stay away from these 5 skincare ingredients

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 12:29 pm

Stay away from beauty ingredients that are known to cause problems during pregnancy

From the moment you share your pregnancy news, you are flooded with advice on what to eat and what not to eat. But there are a few things you should keep in mind about what goes on your skin as well. Beauty products contain chemicals and some of them can harm your baby. Here are a few products you should avoid.

Number 1 Salicylic Acid

Products containing salicylic acid should be avoided during pregnancy. To note, the ingredient is generally used for acne treatment. However, some healthcare experts say that topical salicylic acid during pregnancy is safe, but more evidence is required on the topic. Studies have suggested that oral salicylic acid at the time of pregnancy can heighten the chances of intracranial bleeding.

Number 2 Retinoids or Retinol

Retinoids are a derivative of Vitamin A and are used to treat certain skin conditions. However, if you are pregnant or are planning to get pregnant in the near future, stop using retinoids. Products containing retinoids can harm the mother and the unborn child as the formulations enter our bloodstream. Oral consumption of retinoids is strongly discouraged as it can lead to birth defects.

Number 3 Natural or Essential Oils

While essential oils are supposed to calm you down, it is not a good idea to use them during pregnancy. The application of jasmine oil or clary sage oil during pregnancy can trigger contractions. Furthermore, oils like rosemary can heighten blood pressure and result in bleeding. Oils like camphor, parsley, fennel, cinnamon, and tarragon are also advised to be skipped during pregnancy.

Number 4 Glycolic Acid

Though a limited application of products that contain glycolic acid is safe during pregnancy, exceeding it can lead to inflammatory hyperpigmentation and can even cause skin irritation. A product with a 7% concentration or lower of this acid is generally considered to be safe. It is best to consult your dermatologist before picking up an over-the-counter product containing Glycolic Acid.

Number 5 Formaldehyde has an adverse impact

Products containing formaldehyde should also be limited as it is known to cause fertility issues and miscarriages. You can find this ingredient in several nail paints and hair products. Additionally, formaldehyde has an adverse impact on the immune system and disturbs the proper development of the baby-to-be. Learn more about the products before letting the salon staff use them on you.