Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 07:06 pm

These super quick DIY cleaning hacks will save your time

Cleaning your house is no less than a nightmare, especially when you are running short of time. The household chores seem never-ending and we all have wasted our time handling super tricky stains that just won't budge. Here, we have listed some Do-It-Yourself (DIY) cleaning hacks that will definitely save your time and make cleaning a lot easier and quicker.

#1 Rub surfaces with olive oil

Olive oil is not only beneficial for your health but it can also be used to clean your house. Olive oil can be used to clean stainless steel items. You can also use it to polish your wooden furniture to give it a shiny look. Put some olive oil on a cotton cloth and clean any dark spots by rubbing in a circular motion.

#2 Use essential oil to steam the microwave

Microwave, a popular appliance in most households, needs thorough cleaning at least once a week. Did you know that you can actually steam-clean your microwave with essential oils? Add a few drops of lemon or any other essential oil into a cup of water and microwave it for five-10 minutes. Wipe it off, you will actually be able to feel the freshness.

#3 Use baking soda and vinegar to clean toilets

Our toilets need regular cleaning to avoid discoloration and unpleasant odor. Though there are multiple toilet cleaning products available, we would suggest you use a concoction of baking soda and vinegar to make your toilets clean and fresh. Spread the combination, let it soak for a bit, and then flush it. Use this once a week to disinfect and deodorize your toilet.

#4 Use old socks to clean window blinds

Your window blinds do not need any special tool for cleaning. You just need a soft pair of clean socks to get your work done. Take an old clean sock and spray some vinegar and water mixture on it to clean each and every section. This will help you to get rid of the embedded dirt and dust easily, without any hassle.

#5 Use coffee filters to dust electronics

Coffee filters are not only a helpful appliance for your kitchen but also for your living room. Coffee filters are lint-free and will not scratch your LCD TV screen. The filter will collect all the dust and will not leave any particles. You can use them to dust your computer monitors and TV screens as well.