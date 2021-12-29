Lifestyle How to find the perfect red lipstick

Finding the right red lipstick can be a daunting task

A classic red lipstick is a must-have in your makeup bag. It doesn't matter what your skin shade is, there is a perfect red for everyone. It is bright, bold, versatile, and is perfect for the festive season. But it is not easy to find the right shade that complements your skin tone. Here are a few things that can help you.

Skin tone Know your skin tone

It is extremely important to figure out your skin tone before choosing your red lipstick. You either have a fair, deep, or medium skin tone. Fair skin tones can choose a berry red shade that can brighten up your complexion. Medium complexions can choose a blue-based red while dark skin tones can select a brick or rust-colored red that will warm up your complexion.

Undertone Next, figure out your undertone

Undertones help to recognize how much red, yellow, or pink pigments your skin has. Based on that, your skin type can be categorized under cool, warm, olive, and neutral undertones. If you are cool-toned, choose a blue or purple-toned red like a raspberry shade while warmer skin tones can select more orange-red tones that pop against the skin.

Formula Choose the correct texture and formula

Consider the formula and finish of the lipstick before buying it. You can consider buying a matte red shade with a fairly flat finish. These shades have no shine and shimmer and stay longer on the lips. Choose a creamy matte to prevent your lips from drying out. But if you have extremely dry and chapped lips, try a more glossy, and creamy formula.

Experiment Swatch and experiment before buying

It's important to experiment and swatch various red shades at the store before you select the perfect one. Just swatching some shades on your wrist is not enough, you need to try the sample shades on to see what you look and feel best in. We recommend you escape the bright lights and go out of the store once to check the exact color.

Balancing Muted makeup goes best with red color

Your red lipstick might look dull if your makeup is too jazzy. If you want to wear red, opt for a subtle look and let your lips do all the talking. Go for nude eyeshadow, a light kajal, and natural-looking blush to let the color pop and add life to your skin. Dab some concealer before applying your lipstick to get the exact color.