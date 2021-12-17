Lifestyle Painting can help you in several ways. Here's how

Do you know that splashing a few colors on a canvas can benefit your health? Painting can be therapeutic and is known to relieve stress. This is why several companies have released adult coloring books. Practicing a creative hobby also keeps your brain active and can keep you physically fit. Here is how painting can help you.

#1 Brain health

Painting stimulates both left and right hemispheres of the brain and also boosts our memory. The left side of the brain is associated with logical thinking and the right side deals with emotions and creativity and painting is known to activate both hemispheres. When we see our subject, the brain records it and tries to reproduce it on canvas. This process improves our memory.

#2 Therapy

Like we said earlier, painting can help relieve stress. It acts as a release for our emotions, it distracts us from our problems and gives us a creative outlet. When our mind gets into creative mode, our stress levels are lowered. This therapy is extremely helpful for people with heightened levels of anger and nervousness. The final product also gives a sense of achievement.

#3 Self-knowledge

Painting requires the person to act in a specific manner. For eg. certain pieces demand the person to show patience, some need them to show restraint, others might make the painter change stance midway (flexibility). When these things happen, the person starts to understand oneself. You learn things about yourself. You will come to know if you can be patient, or flexible, etc.

#4 Emotional growth

Painting acts as a tool for emotional growth. When an artist paints, he or she connects with emotion. This emotion is what is revealed on the canvas, thus letting us display our emotions without the fear of judgment. Trying to paint distinct emotions can help one understand what triggers feelings of joy, sadness, anger, and love. Painting also teaches us to be patient.

#5 Self-esteem

Painting your heart out without any competition in a relaxing atmosphere can promote self-esteem. When your only competition is you, you take pride in each piece you create. You try to better yourself each time, thus leading to growth. And when we reach a point of self-appreciation and take pride in our personal achievements, our self-esteem automatically increases.