Finding the right nude lipstick shade can be a daunting task

The no-makeup look is in and to ace the look, you need to have a nude lipstick that flatters your skin tone. If you choose the correct shade, you can never go wrong with nude lips. They perfectly complement a dramatic eye look to create balance and are also great to be worn every day. Here's how to choose your perfect nude.

Type Know your skin tone

It is extremely important to understand your own complexion before choosing a nude lipstick. You either have a light, deep, or medium skin tone. If you have a lighter skin tone, try something natural and avoid brown nudes. Medium skin tones can choose from light berry nudes to natural browns. Deeper skin tones can go for deep pinks, or even dark brown or caramel.

Undertone Next, figure out your undertone

Undertones identify how much yellow, red, or pink pigments your skin has. Depending on that, the Indian skin type is broadly categorized into cool, warm, neutral, and olive undertones. If you are cool-toned, pick a soft and dusky pinkish nude shade, while a nude shade with orange or beige undertones is perfect for warm-toned skin.

Information How to find your undertone?

The easiest way to do this is to look at the underside of your wrists and closely examine the color of your veins. If your veins appear blue, you have cool-toned skin. If they appear green, then you have warmer tones.

Lip color Know your natural lip color

Your natural lip color also determines how the lipstick will look when layered on top. Everyone has some natural pigment on their lips and the best way to neutralize your tone is to choose the opposite tone in your nude shade. Pick a warm or peachy shade if your lips are naturally blue-toned as the yellow undertones will neutralize the blue in your lips.

Texture Consider the lipstick finish and texture

Consider the finish of the lipstick before buying it. You might prefer a lip shade similar to your skin tone, but you would still need to differentiate your lip color from the rest of your face. This is where texture comes into play. Ditch the matte and pick a more glossy, and creamy formula. The sheen will make your lips pop against your skin.

Experiment Try it before you buy it

Don't just rely on the packaging and swatch the shades in-store. The salesperson is likely to simply swatch it on your wrist, but this method isn't foolproof. Pro tip: Swatch some shades and then try the best ones on your lips. Then get out of the store to escape the bright lights, as they do not show you the true colors (no pun intended).