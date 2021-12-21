Lifestyle #Traveldose: When in Rome... do these 5 things

Dec 21, 2021

Rome is one of the oldest cities in the world with a glorious historical past

Rome is one of the oldest cities in the world with a history spanning over 2,500 years. The city has been a center of culture, power, and politics since its inception. The colossal Roman Empire grew from here and the city houses vast archaeological treasures, cultural heritage, and iconic art collections on every corner. Here are five things to do in the Eternal City.

#1 Take a stroll around the Colosseum

Source: Flickr

Built between 70-80 AD, Colosseum, also called Favian Amphitheater, is one of the largest amphitheaters that can accommodate up to 80,000 spectators. The building was used to hold gladiator tournaments and other entertainment events. It was a popular haunt of the Roman Emperors. Take a stroll around the underground tunnels, stands, and the arena floor, and marvel at the enormity of this ancient place.

#2 Witness the iconic St. Peter's Basilica

Source: Pixabay

St. Peter's Basilica is one of the most popular and celebrated religious buildings of the Italian Capital. The Basilica has an exquisitely designed front facade and is crowned with beautiful statues of Jesus and Apostles. Bernini and Michelangelo contributed to the building's design and the gorgeous Gloria sculpture. The top of the dome also gives a mesmerizing aerial view of St. Peter's Square.

#3 Visit the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel

Source: Pixabay

Founded by Pope Julius in the 16th century, the Vatican Museums are a treasure trove of classical art collections. The collections are set across 54 courtyards, galleries, and hallways and hold over 7,000 pieces of artwork. The Sistine Chapel is a part of the museum complex and is popular for its stunning decorations and iconography. When in Rome, do not give them a miss!

#4 Make a wish at the Trevi Fountain

Wikimedia Commons

The Trevi Fountain is the most beautifully sculptured and lavishly decorated fountain you will come across. The fountain was constructed by Nicola Salvi in 1762 and it pays tribute to Oceanus, the Roman God. As part of the tradition, it is considered good luck to throw coins into the fountain water over your shoulder and make a wish.

#5 Try Rome's diverse cuisine at Testaccio Market

If you are a foodie and want to try some delectable Roman food, then you must visit the Testaccio Market. The city's culinary traditions are deeply rooted in the market making it one of the best places to try Rome's diverse cuisine and street food. The market is a beautiful, contemporary, and radiant building that serves almost everything from freshly-cooked pasta to artichoke sandwiches.