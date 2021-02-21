Last updated on

Sandwiches are a hot favorite among adults as well as kids and are the easiest entrées to serve. It can get a little tricky though when you have a vegan friend coming over given the limited dairy-free options. Despite that shortfall, there are some scrumptious vegan sandwiches that are quick to assemble and are sure-shot winners for both vegans and meat lovers. Let's dig in.

Meatballs Yummilicious! Vegan meatball sandwich with flax seeds, chickpeas

Take 1 tbsp ground flax seeds and mix water. Pulse 2 cups boiled chickpeas, 1/2 cup walnuts, flax mixture, 1 tbsp dried herbs, 1/2 cup breadcrumbs, water, and oil. Roll mixture into balls. Bake for 20 minutes in a preheated oven until golden brown. To serve, split the buns and add a layer of marinara sauce. Place the meatballs. Top with parmesan cheese and enjoy!

Cauliflower Crunchy and crispy cauliflower sandwich with romesco sauce

Trim a cauliflower's stem but leave the core intact. Cut it into 1/4th-inch slices. Heat oil in a pan. Add cauliflower slices and fry till crisp. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Add in 4 cups of spinach and 2 cloves garlic. Season with salt and pepper, cook until wilted. For sandwiches, apply romesco sauce to the bread. Stack with cauliflower and greens.

Grilled cheese Easy-Cheesy! Vegan spinach grilled cheese sandwich

Saute one handful of fresh spinach in vegan butter. Season with salt and pepper. Spread pesto on two bread slices. Now, top with vegan cheese slices and sauteed spinach. Place the other slice of bread over it. Spread the outside of each slice of bread with vegan butter. In a pan, heat the sandwich and let the cheese melt. Enjoy the yummy cheesy goodness.

Tofu Tofu mayo sandwich with chopped chives, Dijon mustard

Mix 6 tbsp of vegan mayo, 1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard, 1/2 tbsp turmeric with some salt and pepper. Crumble 400 grams of tofu into a bowl. Make sure to leave large chunks of the tofu to create a scrambled egg texture. Stir in 2 tbsp of chopped chives. Spread the mixture on one slice of bread. Top it off with another slice and enjoy!

Peanut butter Delicious thai peanut vegetable sandwich; add tofu for extra protein