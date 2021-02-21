Last updated on Feb 21, 2021, 10:55 am

Probably the most common line that's told to children is, "Don't have chocolate, you'll end up with germs on your teeth." Candies may not be all that great for dental health, but guess what? There are a few other foods that have worse effects on your teeth. Here's a list of those foods that are best avoided even if you don't have sensitive teeth.

Drinks An acid coating: Aerated drinks attack the tooth enamel

Drinking aerated soda (even the diet varieties) can have a damaging effect on your teeth. Sodas cause plaque to produce more acid, which attacks the tooth enamel. In other words, sipping these aerated drinks is similar to coating your teeth with acid. Drinking dark-colored sodas all day can also discolor or stain your teeth. Think twice before ordering a soda with every meal.

Sticky food Dried fruits may not be as healthy for your teeth

Dried fruits are excellent sources of protein and are tasty too, but little do we know about their negative effects on teeth. Sticky dried fruits such as apricots, prunes, and figs tend to stick onto the teeth for a longer time, coating those white pearls with lots of sugar. Rinse your mouth after you chew on dried fruits to avoid damage to teeth.

Ice Chewing on ice can cause long-lasting damage on teeth

It is hard to resist munching on those chips of ice at the bottom of a drink. Ice is just solidified water and how much damage can it cause, right? Well, apparently a lot. Chewing on ice can damage the enamel and can even cause chipped or broken teeth. It can also cause problems with dental implants such as braces, fillings, and crowns.

Citrus fruits Regularly eating citrus fruits can fasten teeth decay

Citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C and are beneficial for overall health. However, the acid content in these fruits such as lemons, oranges, and grapefruits makes the teeth vulnerable to decay. Owing to the health benefits of citrus fruits, it is always advised to consume them and then rinsing the mouth with water to avoid acid accumulation on teeth.

Chips Avoid binging on too much potato chips