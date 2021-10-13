India drops mandatory 10-day quarantine for UK nationals

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 05:38 pm

India has withdrawn its earlier order requiring mandatory 10-day quarantine for travelers from the UK.

India has withdrawn its tit-for-tat move requiring all British nationals to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival irrespective of their vaccination status. The Union Health Ministry has written to all states and union territories notifying the change. This marks an end to the weeks-long controversy between the two countries over COVID-19 quarantine rules for fully vaccinated people. Here's more on this.

Quote

Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal writes to states, UTs

"Based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines...stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival dated 17th February 2021 shall be applicable to all travelers arriving in India from the United Kingdom," Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal wrote. Vaccinated people coming from the UK will now only require a negative RT-PCR test report and a self-declaration form.

Row

Row began after UK imposed quarantine rule for Indians

The row over quarantine rules began after the UK said it would require Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield to undergo mandatory quarantine. Covishield is a version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, developed and used in the UK. After India's objection, the UK listed Covishield as an approved vaccine. However, the mandatory quarantine rule was still kept with British officials raising issues with India's vaccination certificate.

Developments

India had imposed similar curbs for British travelers

Thereafter, in a reciprocal move, India had imposed similar restrictions for British travelers. All UK nationals coming into India were asked to follow mandatory 10-day quarantine irrespective of their vaccination status. India's new rule came into force the same day the British government's restrictions came into effect. A few days ago, the UK reversed its controversial decision, prompting India to respond similarly.

Impact

Indian travelers, students had suffered due to UK's rule

Many Indian travelers, especially students, had faced great difficulty due to the UK's mandatory quarantine rule, which stayed in effect for a week between October 4 and October 11. Announcing the UK's reverse move earlier this month, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis had said, "It will be easier and cheaper to enter the UK. This is great news."