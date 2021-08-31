MP man, missing since 23yrs, returns to India from Pakistan

Cases of 19 such Indian nationals, arrested by the Pakistani authorities over a year ago, are still pending with the Federal Review Board

A 57-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who went missing from his native place in Sagar district 23 years ago and was later jailed in Pakistan after inadvertently crossing into the neighboring country, has returned to India. Prahlad Singh Rajput, a resident of Sagar's Ghoshi Patti village, was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border on Monday.

Reason

How and when he crossed over to Pakistan unclear

"He was later handed over to a Sagar police team and his brother went there to bring him back. Rajput and the police team are likely to return to Sagar by Tuesday evening," the official said. According to Rajput's family members and other residents of the village, he went missing in 1998. How and when he crossed over to Pakistan could not be known.

Quote

Duration that he spent in Pakistani jails is not known

Rajput was initially jailed in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and then shifted to a jail in Rawalpindi, Sagar Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said as per information available so far. "The duration that he spent in Pakistani jails is not known," he said.

Pakistan

Pakistan had informed India about 17 'mentally weak' people

The official said Pakistani authorities in 2015 informed the Indian government about 17 "mentally weak" people lodged in their jails, saying they were unable to inform about their residential addresses. Prahlad Singh's name was also mentioned in this list, but his identity could not be ascertained at that time. Last year, his brother gave an application at the Sagar SP's office in this regard.

Information

The facts were corroborated and his identity was ascertained

On the basis of the application, the facts were corroborated and his identity was ascertained, the official said. The information and documents were sent to the Foreign Ministry and his release could be subsequently ensured.

Another case

Another mentally unstable man had returned in June

Two constables from Gourjhamar police station in Sagar and Rajput's brother Vir Singh, who went to the Wagah border to bring him back, were on their way to Sagar, police officials said. Earlier, a 40-year-old mentally unstable man, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2019, returned to his village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district in June this year.

Information

Another man was released with him

Another man named Ram Buhadar, who had entered Pakistan's territory at the Line of Control (LoC) from Kashmir and was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers, was also released.

More cases

Cases of 19 such Indian nationals are still pending

The cases of 19 Indian nationals, arrested by the Pakistani authorities for alleged spying and illegal border crossing charges over a year ago, are still pending with the Federal Review Board. Police and Rangers had arrested the 19 Indians from different parts of the country under the Security Act and Secret Services Act of the country. They have been kept in different jails.

Decision

Federal Review Board had extended their detention

They were produced before the Federal Review Board comprising judges of the Superior Court and the federal interior ministry presented their charges. The board extended their detention till the decision on their cases is made based on the investigation report of the interior ministry on whether they should face trial or should be set free, officials said.