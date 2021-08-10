MP: 53% eligible population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 2.93 crore people have taken the first dose of vaccines so far

At least 53 percent of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 10 percent have also taken the second dose, a senior official said on Tuesday. The figures were presented in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation, the official said.

Directions

Chouhan directed officials to ensure 100% vaccination at the earliest

A total of 2.93 crore people have taken the first dose of vaccines so far, while 57 lakh have been administered both doses, he said. During the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that 100 percent of the targeted population is vaccinated at the earliest and urged people to take the second dose compulsorily to get complete protection from the viral infection.

Measures

He stressed that COVID-19 testing should not be brought down

Chouhan also directed to speed-up vaccination work, which was disrupted due to heavy rains in the state, and asked officials to plan mega campaigns for this purpose, the official said. The chief minister further stressed that COVID-19 testing should not be brought down in any district to prevent the third wave, the official added.

Cases

COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 7,91,970

As per an official release, 3,54,12,763 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,91,970 on Monday with the addition of 10 fresh cases, while the toll stood at 10,514, as no new casualties were reported. As of August 9, the state had a total of 149 active cases.