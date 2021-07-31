Gujarat: Around 150 people participate in religious procession; three booked

The procession was taken out in Patdi town of the district on Friday afternoon

Around 150 people participated in a religious procession in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat in violation of the coronavirus norms, following which police have registered an offense against two organizers of the event and a disc jockey (DJ) operator, an official said on Saturday. The procession was taken out in Patdi town of the district on Friday afternoon, he said.

Violation

The participants flouted social distancing norms: Police official

"A religious program was organized in the town, where around 150 devotees gathered. Later, they also took part in a procession, during which they danced to the music being played by the DJ," the Patdi Police Station Official said. "The participants flouted social distancing norms and only a few persons were seen wearing face-masks as required under the government's COVID-19 guidelines," the official added.

Notification

Assembly of over four persons at one place is prohibited

Surendranagar district magistrate has already issued a notification under Section 144 of the CrPC as well as the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act and Gujarat Police Act, prohibiting assembly of more than four persons at one place. However, these persons flouted it by organizing such a large religious event, he said.

FIR

FIR registered against organizers and the DJ operator: Official

"We registered FIR against three persons - the organizers of the event as well as the DJ operator - under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," the official said. The FIR also includes Sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

Information

Police has seized the music system of the DJ

According to him, the police have seized the music system of the DJ, and further action was underway. Amid a decline in the fresh cases of coronavirus in the state, the Gujarat government has decided to relax certain COVID-induced curbs from Saturday.