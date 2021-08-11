Negative COVID-19 report or full vaccination must for visiting Himachal

It has also been decided that all schools would remain closed except residential ones from August 11 to 22

The Himachal Pradesh government has made negative COVID-19 report or full vaccination mandatory for people intending to visit the hill state from August 13. In a late-night order on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh stated, "All persons intending to visit State shall carry their COVID-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours w.e.f. August 13, 2021."

COVID-19

"They can also carry a RAT negative report not older than 24 hours," Singh stated in the order. Issuing the two-page order after the state cabinet meeting, Singh stated, "The situation of COVID-19 in the state has been reviewed. It is observed that the number of COVID-19 active cases and positivity rate are increasing in the state and the situation is still precarious."

Guidelines

In its earlier order on August 6, the state government made a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination mandatory for visiting temples in the state during Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras from August 9 to August 17. "It has also been decided that all schools would remain closed except residential ones from August 11-22. However, teaching and non-teaching staff members will attend schools," the order stated.

Restrictions

"The education department will frame the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the residential schools for containment of COVID-19," the order added. The order further stated, "Inter-state, Inter-district, as well as Intra-district movement of public transport buses (state/contract carriages) is now allowed to be operated with 50 percent of the registered seating capacity w.e.f. August 13, 2021."

Information

For the inter-state public transport buses, the transport department shall frame a mechanism for checking of RT-PCR/ RAT/vaccine certificate so that only eligible persons will board the buses, it added.