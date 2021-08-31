Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind opposes co-education; says non-Muslims should also refrain

Jamiat appealed to the influential people of society to set up separate schools and colleges for girls in their respective areas

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday advocated setting up of separate schools and colleges for girls and said non-Muslims should also refrain from giving co-education to their daughters to "keep them away from immorality and misbehavior." The kind of religious and ideological confrontation that is playing out across the country cannot be countered by any weapon or technology, committee chief Arshad Madani said.

Post-independence governments excluded Muslims from the field of education: Madani

The only way to counter it is to equip the new generation with higher education, he added in a statement issued after the working committee meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Maulana Arshad Madani faction). He alleged that all post-independence governments had excluded Muslims from the field of education under a set policy.

Muslims did not deliberately withdraw themselves from education: Madani

He said, "It is also a fact that Muslims did not deliberately withdraw themselves from education, because if they were not interested in education, why would they establish madrasas." "I would like to repeat my words once again that Muslims must equip their children with higher education at any cost," he added.

Jamiat appealed to set up separate schools, colleges for girls

"We desperately need schools and colleges in which our children, especially girls with religious identity, can get higher education in the world without any hindrance or discrimination," Madani said. In its statement, the Jamiat appealed to the influential and wealthy people of society to set up separate schools and colleges for girls in their respective areas.

Such schools will keep them away from immorality: Madani

Madani said no religion teaches immorality and obscenity and they have been condemned in every religion of the world. "Therefore, we will also ask our non-Muslim brothers to refrain from giving co-education to their daughters to keep them away from immorality and misbehavior, and to set up separate educational institutions for them," he said.

Political parties should call for law against mob violence: Jamiat

He said good madrasas and good higher secular educational institutions in which these poor children can be provided equal opportunities for education are needed in today's situation. On recently reported incidents of mob violence in various parts of the country, the Jamiat said all political parties, especially those who call themselves secular, should come out openly and call for a law against it.