A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh has accused 28 people, including her father and several political leaders, of raping her over the past several years. Members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are among the accused. The girl, from UP's Lalitpur district, filed a police complaint in this regard on Tuesday. Here are more details.

The girl said that her father, a truck operator, had showed her pornographic films when she was in Class 6 and forced her into sexual acts. After she refused, her father bought her new clothes, took her for a bike ride, and raped her in a secluded area. He had also threatened to kill her mother if she opened up about the sexual assault.

Days later, the girl's father took her to a hotel after school. He gave her snacks filled with sedatives and handed her over to a woman there. She was then allegedly raped. She added that she was later raped by multiple men in hotel rooms and threatened to stay silent. SP leader Tilak Yadav, his relatives and friends also allegedly raped her.

Once, the girl had gone to visit her maternal uncle where she was raped by four of her uncles and her cousins, she alleged, according to a report by The Times of India. Her grandmother was also aware of the incident but hushed it up. Her uncles even tried to sell her off but could not succeed.

Yadav, one of the accused, issued a statement and termed it a conspiracy. "I will kill myself if implicated. This is the case of a marital dispute. I will submit a memorandum to SP and district magistrate tomorrow seeking a fair probe," he said.

Lalitpur SP Nikhil Pathak said the medical examination of the survivor has been done. "It is a very sensitive case and we are taking it seriously," he told The Times of India. "Her statement has been recorded under Section 161. On Wednesday, her statement will be recorded in front of a magistrate under Section 164 after which further action will be taken."

The Lalitpur Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 28 people, including the girl's father, SP district president Tilak Yadav, SP city chief Rajesh Jain Jojhiya, and BSP district president Deepak Ahirwar. They have been booked under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 376D (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5/6 of POCSO Act.