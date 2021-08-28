Banks closed up to 12 days in September. Check list

Banks in India will be closed for up to 12 days in September, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Besides six weekly offs, public and private sector banks across several states will be shut in view of different festivals and public holidays. You can check the list of all bank holidays in next month here.

Details

List of bank holidays

September 5: Sunday. September 8: Banks will remain shut in Guwahati to observe the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. September 9: Banks in Gangtok will be closed on account of Teej (Haritalika). September 10: Banks in most states will suspend operations that day on account of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari. September 11: Second Saturday of the month. September 12: Sunday.

List

List of bank holidays

September 17: Banks in Panaji will be shut on account of Karma Puja. September 19: Sunday. September 20: Banks in Gangtok will be shut that day because of Indrajatra/Yenya. September 21: Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a bank holiday due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. September 25: Fourth Saturday of the month. September 26: Sunday.

Other services

ATMs, mobile banking services will remain operational

It should be noted that due to these holidays, customers will not be able to physically visit bank branches to deposit or withdraw money. However, all bank customers will be free to use ATM services, mobile banking services, and other online bank services. In case of any queries, you may contact your bank's customer care number.