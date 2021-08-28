Teamology explains how to maximize brand outreach through Digital PR

Written by Astha Oriel Twitter Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 12:34 pm

Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari are the founders of Teamology

Do you own a brand? Do you want to boost your brand's outreach? Then Digital PR is the effective modern-day tool you need. Basic methods of PR like press releases and pitching are no longer considered effective in an industry that is continuously evolving. They cannot help in assisting you to get your brand recognized and creating a buzz around it.

Information

Teamology builds strategies for strengthening client's public image

Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt. Ltd. is a tech-driven Digital PR solutions and brand consulting firm based in Kolkata. Teamology builds strategies based on the missing factors for strengthening the client's public image. Unlike other digital PR agencies, Teamology is mission-oriented, and not money-driven.

New web portal

Founders have launched new web portal to help start-ups, SMEs

Teamology was founded by Gulrez Alam and Md. Badshah Ansari. They have helped many brands and celebrities maximize their media outreach. Notably, Teamology has been ranked among the 10 best PR agencies in India by the US-based business magazine SiliconIndia. The founders have recently also launched a new web portal called Interview PR to help start-ups and SMEs with digital PR.

PR trends

The superlative way to reach broader audience

The PR trends have changed over time. And, Digital PR is the superlative way to reach a broader audience that will keep your brand in the news which is not possible with traditional PR techniques. Teamology's Digital PR offering is the most profitable strategy, which has the potential to enhance your brand's outreach.

Information

Improving keyword rankings, online traffic, brand awareness

Not only brand engagement and awareness, but Teamology's Digital PR techniques yield more outcomes than just building your brand. It's gaining traction to improve keyword rankings, online traffic, and brand awareness by leveraging the fact that people spend a lot of time on the Internet.

Digital PR

What is Teamology's Digital PR?

Before we look at some of the ways in which Digital PR helps you keep your brand relevant and how it increases your brand's outreach, let us understand what Digital PR actually is. Teamology's Digital PR is a strategy for enhancing the online presence of a brand through the use of social media platforms and digital marketing concepts.

Its aim is to get high-quality backlinks from online portals

The aim of Digital PR is to get high-quality backlinks from online portals and publishers. It also focuses on getting as many customer reviews as possible. Digital PR basically relies upon various internet-based aspects such as influencer outreach, content marketing, social media, and SEO.

Traffic

How does Digital PR increase your brand's outreach?

Digital PR is the arsenal that increases website traffic. With the help of a network of journalists, bloggers, and editors, your content will be published in all the leading web portals and websites, generating backlinks. It helps in escalating traffic on your website. With these enormous resources, your content will reach more people and is likely to be shared by a lot of them.

Information

Increasing reach of content will give your brand wider recognition

The more backlinks and more times your content is shared by people, the more people will visit your website, thus increasing traffic on your website. Increasing the reach of your content will give your brand wider recognition and enhance the traffic on your website.

Social media

Here is how Digital PR utilizes social media

It works on a simple theory: the more people read about your brand mentioned by different people, the more people will visit your website which will eventually lead to increased website traffic. So, Digital PR utilizes social media to give your brand more mentions in various places, leading people to know more about your brand.

Information

Digital PR improves search engine optimization

One of the ways in which Digital PR maximizes the brand's outreach is by boosting SEO (search engine optimization). When your content has the best keywords and your content covers every aspect of a particular topic, Google automatically selects your content over other websites.

Brand awareness

Digital PR helps you create brand awareness

With Digital PR in the realm of affairs, you get backlinks and references from high authority domains and when your content is published in these sites that link your website with them, your SEO ranking improves. This eventually will lead to more people knowing about your brand, helping you generate high website traffic and create brand awareness.

Boosts Sales

It helps generate leads and boost sales

Digital PR also helps you generate leads that eventually increase your sales. Using the technique of Digital PR, a good, healthy image of your brand is created in front of your potential audience. Once you are established as a trusted brand, there is a good chance that people will come to you for availing your services/products.

Thought leader

Digital PR helps in presenting you as a thought leader

Who does not want to be the best? Which brand doesn't like to be authoritative in the industry? Digital PR helps you in achieving this long-cherished dream. A good Digital PR strategy will make you appear more in searches through SEO and will turn you into a reliable brand in audiences' eyes. The more they trust you, the more they do business with you.

Information

Once people know about your brand, they visit website frequently

And as people start knowing about your brand, they are likely to visit your website, increasing your traffic. You will see a massive surge in the numbers of good quality leads generated, eventually leading to a rise in sales.

Information

Will establish you as an authority in your niche

By publishing quality content and top-notch articles for you on the best-ranked websites, Teamology's Digital PR helps in establishing you as an authority in your niche. It portrays you as a credible source of information and thus improves trust among your target audience.

Target audience

Defining target audience is essential for any business

Every business runs on a solid customer base. Without this, one can't establish themselves as a trusted brand. A brand wanting to expand must know its target audience and its customer base. Defining your target audience is very essential for any business. The brand needs to be clear in its mindset regarding the audience they are wanting to target.

Positive awareness

Digital PR also helps in engaging target audience

Once done with defining your target audience, the next significant step is engaging with them. Digital PR is one of the tools for brand awareness and engagement. It helps you in creating positive awareness about your brand and builds trust through engagement. The engagement can be done through social media, giveaways, or online caption contests.

Audience to customers

Teamology's Digital PR will convert your audience to customers

The sole purpose of engaging the target audience is to know the consumer's thought process and accordingly develop a solid plan as per their feedback and your findings. Also, it serves the purpose of making your target audience aware of your brand and the services/products you offer. This will help convert your audience into customers and fuel your business.