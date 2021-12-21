Lifestyle Remodel your kids' room on a budget. Here's how

Remodel your kids' room on a budget. Here's how

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 12:32 pm

Remodeling your kids' room on a budget is easy

Remodeling can get stressful since you need to think of aesthetics, budget, and utility. Especially while designing your kids' room, you probably think that everything needs to be done from scratch. However, the best tip is to make the most out of things that you already have. Here are a few ideas to make the room liven up without spending a bomb.

#1, 2 Paint old furniture; display things you already have

1. The easiest way to give a makeover to your kid's room is by painting the old furniture. Use colors that are neither too bright nor too dark because a very bright look can result in hyperactivity, while a dull shade can lead to sluggishness. 2. For the walls, install some shelves and place family photos in nice frames on them.

#3, 4 Incorporate houseplants; use a wallpaper on one wall

3. Bring natural beauty to the room by incorporating some houseplants. Opt for a small plant or you can even choose to grow some with your child. Place them near the window. 4. To add a bit of drama to the walls, get a graphic wallpaper placed on only one wall. This adds depth to the room and one wall won't cost as much.

#5, 6 Let the books be visible; use your child's art

5. Instead of keeping the books inside the cupboard, keep them on open shelves. This way you do not have to buy new things to fill up the shelves. Place a reading light near your child's bed. 6. Indulge your child in some craftwork on scrapbook paper and cut out the handmade designs and stick them on the walls.

#7, 8 Stitch new pillow covers; create a themed wall

7. If you or another family member knows how to stitch, then get some nice fabric and sew your own cushion covers. You can even embroider your kids' favorite cartoon characters. 8. Source a few pictures of a place that is special to your child and dedicate a wall to it. Remember Rory's Harvard Wall in Gilmore Girls? You can do something similar too.

#9, 10 Turn a chair into side table; shop locally

9. If you do not wish to invest in a nightstand or a side table for the bed, get in one of the chairs, give it a makeover, and put it next to the bed. Put some nighttime books and place a lamp. 10. Lastly, hit the local market or thrift stores. You can always find plenty of cheap yet pretty accessories there.