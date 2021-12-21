Lifestyle 5 places to ring in the new year

Published on Dec 21, 2021

The new year is just around the corner and a lot of people choose to take a vacation and go on trips with family and friends around this time. While no city remains untouched by the festive fervor, there are a few places where the new year is ushered in with a bigger bang. Take a look at a few such places.

#1 Goa

If you are a beach lover and looking forward to enjoying the best new year party, then Goa should be on your list. Goa is the most popular choice when it comes to new year celebrations in India. With serene beaches, numerous party spots, high-spirited people, umpteen food choices, and a distinct bohemian culture, the place is sure to set the celebratory mood right.

#2 Manali

Manali is worth a visit during the new year. The white landscape looks mesmerizing and presents the perfect atmosphere for a bonfire. Hot snacks and music set the tone for a perfect new year's eve. If you are into partying, visit Old Manali which has a horde of cafes that arrange gatherings. You can also visit the Solang Valley to watch the snow-laden roads.

#3 Udaipur

Also known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur is a beautiful destination. Explore the mesmerizing Rajputana palaces and forts while enjoying some mouth-watering Rajasthani cuisine. The resorts and clubs host new year's parties. If you have the budget, you can experience the royal life at some of the high-end resorts. Shop for authentic Rajasthani clothes and handicrafts at the street stores.

#4 Delhi

If you are a party freak and want to welcome your new year with lights, melody, and dance, then Delhi is the best place for you. The place has some amazing nightclubs where you can party all night while relishing yummy food. You can also choose to keep it low-key and simply visit Old Delhi for a taste of the amazing street food.

#5 Puducherry

Puducherry is a haven for party lovers. There are beach parties here, pubs and clubs with live music and some popular party festivals. Port Beach Party, Beach Bash NYE, and Catamaran Beach Festival are three of the most vivacious new year's parties in Puducherry. Then there is Tranzland, touted as the Biggest Island Party of the year, which will be held at Paradise Beach.