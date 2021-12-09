Lifestyle 5 gift options for teenage girls besides perfume

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 06:41 pm

Buying a gift for teenage girls is not easy

Teenage girls love all things beautiful, some even love the not-so-pretty stuff. Gone are the days when girls loved all things pink. The trend these days is to gift gender-neutral items. Choosing a gift can get confusing, no matter who is it for. But it can get especially tricky to buy one for young girls if you don't know their likes and dislikes.

Number 1 Books are forever!

When confused about picking a gift, choose a book. Even if the concerned person isn't a reader, a book is a great choice. This is the age when preferences are still developing, and it is possible to inculcate the habit of reading. Choose a biography or a set of non-fiction books. You never know, you might be just gifting a life-long gift of reading.

Number 2 Instant Polaroid Camera

Instant Polaroid Cameras has been all the rage for some time now. It is a small camera that offers ID card-sized prints instantly and is a favorite amount the youth. You can spot them at picnics and vacations. Buy a pack of films along with the camera so she can get clicking immediately. When captured on paper, memories last forever.

Number 3 Pedicure and manicure kit

A pedicure and manicure kit is great for girls who love pampering themselves. This is the time when they are just beginning to take care of their skin, body, and hair. Grooming is not a bad thing and so, this kit can prove to be a wonderful gift. Add a pack of the products as well so they don't have to wait for them.

Number 4 A colorful journaling set

Stationery items are never boring. Girls love to maintain diaries to jot down their thoughts and emotions and a journaling set is a perfect present for such girls. It comes with glitter pens, stickers, and everything that adolescent girls love. If the recipient loves to draw, you can also gift her color pens and drawing books along with a journaling set.

Number 5 A scrunchie set and cute headbands

Scrunchies were 2021's biggest style trend but were not-so-cool in the 90s. Trust us, girls can never have enough scrunchies. So buy some in velvet, satin, lace, mix up the colors, go wild. You can also pair up this set of scrunchies with some cute headbands. Throw in some beauty headbands, the ones used to keep hair back while using face masks.