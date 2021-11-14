Children's Day 2021: Unique gift ideas for your kids

Children's Day is when your kids are pampered with lots of love and gifts

Children's day is celebrated as a tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary. And generally, on this day, children are showered with gifts, some unique and some general ones. However, buying unique gifts is not easy. That's because they have to be suitable for the kid, cater to their taste, and also aid in their wholesome development.

Why is this day celebrated?

As mentioned before, Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, is celebrated as a tribute to Nehru, who emphasized that children receiving the right education would build a better society. Moreover, it is said that Nehru had a tremendous love for children and so, he was affectionately called Chacha Nehru. To mark this occasion, many schools hold recreational, educational, and motivational programs for children.

A piggy bank never gets old, some are password-protected

Coming back to gifting ideas, a piggy bank is always a purposeful gift. It's never too early to teach your kids about the value of money and why we need to save it. Moreover, these days piggy banks have different versions and some are password-protected, too, which will make your kids understand how to safeguard money. Let your kid grow with this useful gift.

Find some educational games to help them explore, build curiosity

Nowadays, children are always engrossed in video games and TV. To cut back on their screen time, you can try to engage them in some educational games. There are several options like SmartLab toys and Magic Adventures Globe that will help your kids build curiosity. A globe will make your children explore other countries. Such gifts might even make them start thinking innovatively.

Gift them seeds of a plant alongside chocolate box

You can buy some low-maintenance plant seeds and make your kid grow a plant and understand how to take care of it. Trees and plants are vital to all life on Earth and with this gift, your kids will start understanding an eco-friendly life. You can gift them a box of chocolates because a standout moment calls for a standout treat, doesn't it?

Introduce your child to a few board games

There are some gifts that also help children understand the importance of family and friends. Introduce them to a few board games that are played in groups. There are several games of this kind such as Scrabble, Monopoly, and Snakes and Ladders. Kids are sure to enjoy these interesting games. To make them feel more special, you can also cook their favorite meal.