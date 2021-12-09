Lifestyle 5 ways to make your winter wedding stand out

Make your winter wedding warm

A white wedding amid the snow or a close gathering of family and friends around the fire pit, winter weddings are magical. Winter is when a lot of people choose to tie the knot. If you are also taking the plunge this season and looking for ideas to spruce it up, here are a few ways you can turn it into an unforgettable affair.

Number 1 Choose warm and neutral colored lights

Colorful lights are out and lighting in warmer and neutral colors is in. Market lights, also known as Bistro and Ping Pong lights, look great at big parties. The string of lights twinkling away in neutral tones looks extremely inviting and sets an idyllic mood. Combine these with taper candles for a romantic setting to die for.

Number 2 Bring on the copper cutlery

You can add some more warmth by choosing metallic copper cutlery instead of silverware. Copper cutlery not only looks graceful but also brings a touch of traditional elements. You can opt for a rustic wooden table with acrylic chairs for pleasing aesthetics and modernity. Place a pot of green plant on the table, and you have a match made in heaven.

Number 3 Woolen throws as party favors

If you are holding the major portion of the ceremony outdoors, it can get chilly. Providing the guests with woolen throws and shawls can add a personal element to the wedding. Place them at a point where most guests will be present so they can pick them up as per choice. You can later wrap them up and gift them as party favors.

Number 4 Take the holiday route

Decorations themed around the holidays are another unique twist you can give to your wedding. While flowers are normal, choose green this season. Eucalyptus leaves and redwood scream holidays and will make your wedding stand out. Drape the stairwell with garlands of these leaves, place them on tabletops and around the doors. You can also choose to serve winter fruits to your guests.

Number 5 Serve hot chocolate and other hot drinks

A cozy winter wedding is incomplete without a hot drink. Ditch the coffee and serve some delicious hot chocolate. Load up these cups with marshmallows and you have a yummy treat ready. They are also great to warm your hands in freezing temperatures. Be ready with loads of it as we guarantee you that your guests will come back for more.