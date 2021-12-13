Lifestyle 10 New Year resolutions for 2022

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 08:21 pm

Try these reasonable and easy to keep New Year resolutions

The new year is almost here and it's time to focus on new beginnings. This is the time to make small tweaks to your lifestyle and make resolutions. Every year several people resolve to improve certain areas of their life - their daily routine, relationships, their diet, fitness, etc. Here are ten reasonable resolutions you can keep in 2022.

According to research, people who make resolutions regarding behavioral changes are most likely to maintain them for a year. It's not really possible to change your life overnight, but committing to something you want to achieve is the first step. Resolutions might sound vague to some people but they can provide stability and drive you if followed properly.

Me time Schedule time with friends; take up new hobbies

1. Research shows that healthy, supportive, and fun relationships improve the quality of life and make you feel relaxed. Plan a coffee date, dinner, or go shopping with your friends, or simply invite them over for drinks. 2. Try a new activity each month. A recipe, a book club, or learning to fix something. This way you are always looking forward to something new.

Lift up others Support local restaurants; compliment someone genuinely

3. Restaurants are difficult to operate even in the best of times and COVID-19 hasn't made things easier for them. This upcoming year, make it a point to visit those local hidden gems to help and encourage them. 4. Compliment someone genuinely. This not only makes the other person feel good about themselves, but it also makes you happier.

One with nature Get outside more; take road trips

5. Promise yourself to spend some time outdoors as connecting with nature can reduce stress and keep both your body and mind healthy. Studies show that spending 20 minutes outside daily can improve your mood, reduce stress and boost self-esteem. 6. Go out on more road trips as they can be extremely therapeutic and offer you an opportunity to experience landscapes, cuisines, and people.

At home Make your bed; grow some new plants

7. Make your bed! Mothers are often heard saying. This year resolve to make your bed as soon as you get up. A neat and tidy room early in the morning sets the tone for the day. 8. Try gardening, getting your hands dirty can be extremely relaxing and therapeutic. You can also get an indoor plant and take care of it.

Family Call your loved ones more often; declutter your home

9. This new year, promise to work on your relationships more. A simple phone call or a video call is enough to make your family feel like you care. 10. New Year is also an ideal time to declutter your home and be more organized. It is worth all your time and is extremely important for your overall well-being.