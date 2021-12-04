Lifestyle Solar Eclipse 2021: Everything you need to know

It is the last Total Solar Eclipse of 2021

We are going to witness the last Solar Eclipse of this year on Saturday. This celestial phenomenon starts at 10:59 am and ends at 03:07 today afternoon. Solar eclipses instil fear or inspire curiosity in some people. This auspicious event is often associated with superstitions. In some cultures, an eclipse of the sun is considered a bad omen. Here's everything you need to know.

#1 What's the significance of Solar Eclipse?

Hindus worship the sun as a key source of life in the universe. But, during an eclipse, it disappears, making people believe it to be an omen of all things evil. Hindu astrology says that Surya Grahan is an important astronomical event with scientific significance. It has been associated with the shadow planets Rahu and Ketu. These two are important lunar nodes.

#2 How does a Solar Eclipse occur?

A Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon, the sun, and the earth come in an alignment. Despite being approximately 400 times larger than the moon, the sun and the moon look similar in disk size. The sun gets engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon, fully or partially blocking sunlight, causing the Solar Eclipse.

#3 India's first Total Solar Eclipse of century was in 1980

According to reports, India witnessed its first Total Solar Eclipse of the century on February 16, 1980. Arvind Paranjpye, the Director of Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai, who was a student at the time had set out to capture the auspicious event along with his friends. In total, he has witnessed four more Total Solar Eclipses- India (1995), Iran (1999), Zambia (2001), the US (2017).

#4 Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: Where and how to watch?

The Total Solar Eclipse is occurring two weeks after the partial lunar eclipse in November. The 2021 Total Solar Eclipse will be visible only from Antarctica. But, a Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible in other places where the sun, moon, the earth are not directly aligned. The shadow will fall only on a part of the sun's surface during this celestial event.

#5 How to keep your eyes safe during a Solar Eclipse?

You should not look directly at the sun - even if it is not fully covered. If possible, wear special eclipse glasses before stepping out of the house. Use alternate or any indirect methods to watch the eclipsed sun, such as a pinhole box or a projection method. You can watch the Solar Eclipse with solar telescopes or telescopes that have a solar filter.

#6 Superstitions linked with a Solar Eclipse

Many people believe that solar eclipses can be harmful to pregnant women and their unborn children. People are often asked to stay indoors during an eclipse. In some parts of India, people fast as they believe that cooked food can become poisonous and impure during an eclipse. But, as per scientists, there's no evidence that solar eclipses can affect our health or the environment.