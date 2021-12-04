Lifestyle What is microneedling and should you go for it?

Microneedling leads to collagen production and generation of new skin tissue, thus leading to younger looking skin

Microneedling is a non-surgical procedure where tiny sterilized needles are used to micro-puncture your skin. This procedure is used to increase collagen production in the punctured areas resulting in younger-looking skin. The procedure is also known as collagen induction therapy. However, microneedling has its side effects. Let's take a look at some of the benefits and risks associated with it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Microneedling is the current beauty fad. The tool used to administer the procedure is freely available in the market. Beauty influencers have been talking about it on social media so much that one would be prompted to give it a try. However, it is important to delve deep into it and understand if a professional procedure is better than doing it at home.

#1 What are the benefits of microneedling?

If you have acne, dark spots or patches on your skin, you can go for a microneedling procedure. It also helps reduce hair loss, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, wrinkles and sun damage. Unlike other surgical procedures, microneedling takes only 10-20 minutes, depending on how big the affected area is. It works best for people with darker skin tones.

#2 How is microneedling performed?

First, a numbing cream that works like anesthesia is applied to the affected area to avoid feeling any pain. Your doctor will move a pen-shaped tool or a rolling tool with needles on your skin. These needles make tiny cuts causing a bit of bleeding. The healing process naturally starts days and sometimes weeks after the procedure.

#3 How much does the procedure cost?

The cost of microneedling starts from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000 per session in any reputed skin clinic in India. However, the overall cost varies from individual to individual. It depends on the severity of the condition and the number of sessions. Since microneedling also helps with stretch marks, some people even get it done on the stomach and thighs.

#4 Does it come with any side effects or risks?

Skin irritation is the most common side effect, but bleeding, infection, scarring, bruising, peeling, and pigmentation can also happen after the procedure. Consult your doctor immediately if you experience any such issue. Unlike plastic surgery, people undertaking a microneedling procedure recover more quickly. Pregnant women and people with certain skin diseases should stay away from it.

#5 Microneedling: Results and recovery after the procedure

The healing process starts days and sometimes weeks after the procedure. It leads to the production of new collagen and skin tissue to make the skin look smoother and younger. But, to maintain the microneedling treatment results, you'll have to undergo multiple sessions. You need to consult your doctor for the best plan of action based on your skin goals.

DIY? Should you do it yourself at home?

The derma roller is available in the market and online and has become quite a hit. However, it may not be wise to do it yourself. Home derma rollers are not as effective as the professional ones as the needles are shorter. They only stimulate blood vessels instead of puncturing the skin. Besides, the risk of the spread of germs is higher at home.